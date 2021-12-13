Two £50k wins for bingo players at Morecambe's Buzz Bingo

Two local residents have won the £50k jackpot at Buzz Bingo in Morecambe. Picture: Google Street View.

One of the local bingo players is using the money to take early retirement with her husband.

The first £50K jackpot winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been a regular at the Morecambe club for many years and is delighted with her win.

Following the excitement of the club’s two Big Buzz Special winners which happened only a couple of weeks apart, Buzz Bingo Morecambe became the first club to host a trio of high-profile visitors.

Tyson Fury, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp popped in to play a game of bingo while filming for the news series of ‘A League of Their Own’ in November.

A very exciting few weeks for staff at Buzz Bingo Morecambe!

Richard Kilshaw, general manager at Buzz Bingo Morecambe, said “Our club has had a very exciting couple of months, full of jackpot winners and celebrity visits. Most importantly, we couldn’t be happier for our lucky winners and their fantastic wins. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment. All the staff at Buzz Bingo Morecambe are delighted that the club is now one of the luckiest in the country!”

Chief retail officer at Buzz Bingo, Peter Brigden, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a big win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see another two customers scoop £50K on our Big Buzz Special Game, at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.

"Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and have won £2.5m in Big Buzz Special jackpots. It’s great to celebrate a win and have the rest of the bingo community celebrate that too!”

Since reopening doors to customers, all Buzz Bingo clubs have implemented extensive health and safety measures including a maximum capacity, Perspex screens and floor markers to enable social distancing.