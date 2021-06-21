Two missing teenagers who have links across Lancashire and Cumbria believed to be together

Charlise Gallacher, 15 and Rhianna Hodson, 15, were last seen in the Whalley Road area of Lancaster yesterday (Sunday, June 20).

The teenagers are believed to be together, police said.

Charlise is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build with black, bob-style hair.

She was wearing an Alessi jumper, pink flared trousers and white Nike Air Force trainers with a red tick at the time of her disappearance.

Rhianna - also known as Kenzie - is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of large build with short black hair.

They were wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo on the front, black knee length shorts, black and orange trainers and carrying a shoulder bag.

The pair have links to Preston, Lancaster and Morecambe. Rhianna has links to Penrith, Cumbria.

Charlise Gallacher (pictured left) and Rhianna Hodson (pictured right). (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police said they are concerned following their disappearance and are appealing for information to help find them.

If you have any information about their whereabouts call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0081 of June 21.

