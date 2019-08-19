TV crews return to Morecambe to film second series of ITV drama The Bay

TV crews have arrived in Morecambe to begin filming the second series of The Bay.

Lorries have been parked up in the area around The Beach Cafe on the promenade since arriving on Sunday, and the cafe is closed today, Monday, due to filming schedules.

James Newbert took this photo of filming for The Bay at The Beach Cafe on Morecambe prom.

They are due to reopen on Wednesday.

It was announced in May that the programme had been given a second series on ITV following the success of the first series.

Actress Morven Christie is expected to return as police Family Liaison Officer DS Lisa Armstrong, as is Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said she expected The Bay to return to the channel in 2020.

Season one followed the story of the disappearance of teenage twins as well as Lisa’s relationship with her own troubled children.

According to ITV, the final episode attracted a consolidated audience of seven million viewers.

The crime drama will see Lisa and the team tackle a new case involving a different family.

*Thanks to Morecambe resident James Newbert for the photos taken this morning.