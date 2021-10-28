Troublemaking youths force Stagecoach bosses to scrap cheap 'dayrider' tickets between Lancaster and Morecambe for under 19s

Rob Jones, managing direcor at Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire.

The company has taken the step to protect other passengers and drivers after groups of youths used the ticket to travel around and cause a nuisance.

It means that the Bay Under 19 Dayrider ticket is no longer valid after 7pm between Lancaster bus station and Morecambe/Heysham areas on services 1, 1A, 6A, 40, 100 and 2X.

The ticket gave everyone aged 18 and under unlimited travel in the travel zone around the bay for just £2.60 for a whole day.

However, it will remain available on all other services, and is still valid on the 1, 1A and 100 between Lancaster bus station and Lancaster University after 7pm.

To allow under 19 customers to continue to travel to Morecambe and Heysham after 7pm, an under 19 return ticket at the same £2.60 price has been introduced.

Rob Jones, managing director at Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire, said: “We've been forced to take this measure due to anti-social behaviour on certain parts of the network, and the ticket restrictions are only in place on the affected areas of the route.

“Those who don't cause trouble won't be penalised as we've introduced the return ticket at the same price which can be purchased at any time of day and used after 7pm.”