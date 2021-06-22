Tribute paid to Lancaster man 'with music in his blood'

John Robinson.

John was a keen bass singer in the choir of St Chad's Church, Skerton, where he was a long-serving churchwarden, and also sang with Lancaster and District Choral Society, of which he had been chair and treasurer.

John started his passion for music with skiffle groups in the 1950s and played through the 1960s as a drummer with popular local bands.

He stayed actively involved in music for the rest of his life, most recently singing with Carnforth Choral Society.

He played guitar, keyboard and xylophone and took to the stage in amateur dramatics.

“Music was in his blood, ranging from Thomas Tallis madrigals to the Rolling Stones and even Metallica,” John's son-in-law Austin Corrigan said in a funeral tribute.

John's love of music and information technology crossed paths in his retirement hobby website – The Bay Anti-Clash List – which helped local choirs to schedule concerts.

Born in 1944 to Ruth and John Robinson at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, John was educated at Moorside Primary and Skerton Boys' Secondary Schools.

He first worked at Storeys as an industrial chemist and then Nairn-Williamson, where he was a union representative.

After graduating in economics and Arabic from Lancaster University in 1980, he worked for British Aerospace at Warton, Preston and later Computer Sciences Corporation, retiring in 2005.

A proud Lancastrian and Freeman of the city - where he lived all his life - the church and his faith were central to John.

He and his wife, Margaret, married at Christ Church, Carnforth, in 1972. He leaves Margaret, together with their daughter Nicola, son Christian and grandson Jake.

John died peacefully at home on May 28 and the funeral took place on June 17 at St Chad's Church, conducted by the vicar, the Rev Caitlin Carmichael-Davis, who praised his long, faithful and diligent service to the church. Cremation followed.