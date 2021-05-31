Tribute paid as former Lancaster and Morecambe Conservative leader and Stagecoach stalwart passes away, aged 68

Stephie Barber pictured during her stint as leader of the Conservatives for Lancaster and Morecambe.

Stephie died on May 23, surrounded by family.

Stephie was perhaps best known locally over the years for her work with Stagecoach bus company, most recently as a director until her retirement in 2017.

She went on to become a councillor, and represented Bare ward in Morecambe from 2019 until her death.

She also served as leader of Lancaster and Morecambe Conservative Party between 2019 and 2020.

Fellow Conservative councillor Charlie Edwards, who represents Morecambe South on Lancashire County Council, paid tribute to Stephie on his Facebook page, saying: "I am absolutely gutted that my friend Stephie Barber has sadly passed away.

"Having spent a lifetime “on the buses”, we met a few years ago in The Bow Window and I stupidly convinced her to spend her retirement on the council. She represented Bare ward from May 2019 and was universally loved and admired.

"I’ve been told she was surrounded by her family, she was absolutely devoted to her grandkids. Despite being ill for a while, she had such a steely determination to fight on. She was and will be an inspiration to me.

"Rest in peace Stephie."