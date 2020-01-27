Tribute paid after longstanding member of Morecambe Lifeboat team passes away

A longstanding member of the Morecambe Lifeboat team has passed away after a short illness.

Michael Guy volunteered as a Deputy Launching Authority before becoming Lifeboat Operations Manager for 10 years and for the last six years had volunteered as Morecambe Lifeboat chairman.

He was among the crews called out to the Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy in 2004.

Morecambe Lifeboat posted a tribute to Mr Guy on their Facebook page, saying: “It is with deep sadness that our flags fly half-mast to honour our chairman, colleague and friend Michael Guy who passed away recently after a short illness.

“Our station has many fond memories of Mike with many of the past and present crew knowing him since a young age.

“He was an asset to the station and the wider community, we are sure he will be greatly missed.

“Mike dedicated his life to helping others throughout his career in healthcare as well as his RNLI career.”

Mr Guy was on duty on the fateful evening of February 5 2004 when the cockling tragedy took place.

At the 10 year anniversary of the tragedy he said: “The search is the most distressing and demanding that any of us have ever had to take part in and it left a mark on us all.

“Nothing could have prepared us for that night and I know that no one involved will ever forget the dreadful events of that evening.”

Mr Guy ensured that the public were aware of the importance of learning from the tragedy in Morecambe Bay.

In 2012 the Visitor launched a weekly series of questions for Morecambe RNLI volunteers, to give an insight into why the crew members volunteered.

Mr Guy’s unforgettable quote about his fellow volunteers said: “For most, the camaraderie is important. When we need to be serious, we’re serious, but when we want a craic, we have a craic.”

Morecambe Lifeboat’s tribute said: “This really does sum up Mike’s personality, having a sense of humour whilst remaining extremely professional. As Mike would wish the station will continue to ‘have a craic’ in his honour.

“Mike was a much loved friend to us all at Morecambe Lifeboat Station, he will be greatly missed by everybody at the station. Our thoughts at this sad time are with his family and friends.”

Deputy Launching Authority Harry Roberts MBE added: “Mike will be sorely missed by all the team at Morecambe. He was a great influence to many, both as a friend and a colleague. His extensive knowledge, calming influence and sympathetic ear made him a valued part of the lifeboat service.”