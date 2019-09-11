Trial date set for man accused of murdering Lancaster dad Lee Farrington

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Lancaster man Lee Farrington.

Connor Reece, 24, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court on September 10 charged with Lee’s murder.

Crown Court

He has not yet entered a plea, and has been remanded in custody for a plea hearing at Preston Crown Court on December 2, followed by either a two week trail, or sentence, depending on his plea, on March 2 2020.

Two 17-year-old boys from Lancaster also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Danielle McCreery, 27, of no fixed address has been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

Wayne McCreery, 46, from St Andrews Road, Stretford, Manchester, has also previously been charged with perverting the course of justice and appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 4.

A further five people detained on suspicion of assisting an offender– including four women aged between 21 and 41, as well as a 23-year-old man - have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Lee, 29, a father of two, was found inside an address on Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster with a serious stab wound to his leg on Tuesday, August 27.

He was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and then later Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but sadly died there on Wednesday, August 28.