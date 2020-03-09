Tiring Isle of Man ferry trip for Vale of Lune rugby club after Flybe flights cancelled

The Vale of Lune rugby club had to make a last minute change of plan after their flights to the Isle of Man for a weekend match were cancelled due to Flybe going into administration.

The team instead took the overnight ferry from Heysham, arriving into Douglas at 6am on Saturday, before having a few hours’ sleep ahead of their North One West league match with Douglas.

Flybe said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse.

Vale of Lune lost the match 30-7, before returning home on the Sunday evening ferry.

