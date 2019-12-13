The results are in for the Lancaster and Fleetwood and Morecambe and Lunesdale seats in the 2019 general election

Both Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris have held on to their seats
In Lancaster and Fleetwood, the results are as follows:
Caroline Jackson (Green Party): 1,396
Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 2,018
Leanne Murray (Brexit Party): 1,817
Cat Smith (Labour Party): 21,184 ELECTED
Louise Thistlethwaite (Conservative Party): 18,804
The turnout was 64.7 per cent, with a total of 45,348 votes cast.
And in Morecambe and Lunesdale, the results are:
Chloe Buckley (Green Party): 938
Darren Clifford (Independent): 548
Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 17,571
Owen Lambert (Liberal Democrats): 2,328
David Morris (Conservative): 23,925 ELECTED
The turnout was 67.4 per cent, with a total of 45,448 votes cast.