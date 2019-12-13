The results are in for the Lancaster and Fleetwood and Morecambe and Lunesdale seats in the 2019 general election

Both Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris have held on to their seats

In Lancaster and Fleetwood, the results are as follows:

Caroline Jackson (Green Party): 1,396

Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 2,018

Leanne Murray (Brexit Party): 1,817

Cat Smith (Labour Party): 21,184 ELECTED

Louise Thistlethwaite (Conservative Party): 18,804

Cat Smith was re-elected with a 2,380 majority

The turnout was 64.7 per cent, with a total of 45,348 votes cast.



And in Morecambe and Lunesdale, the results are:

Chloe Buckley (Green Party): 938

Darren Clifford (Independent): 548

Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 17,571

Owen Lambert (Liberal Democrats): 2,328

David Morris (Conservative): 23,925 ELECTED

The turnout was 67.4 per cent, with a total of 45,448 votes cast.