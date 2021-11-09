The biggest 'wasters' in the Premier League: Where do Burnley, Newcastle United and Aston Villa rank?

But have you ever wondered what happens to the wrappers, bottles and other waste generated at a game?

Well, with COP26 well underway and rising concerns around climate change, the team at Onlinegambling.ca submitted an FOI request to the UK government to find out just how much rubbish is collected on match days.

The Premier League is home to some of the largest sports stadiums in the world, so it’s no surprise that across 490 of its games in the 2019/20 season it generated a combined total of 2,117 tonnes of waste with a clean-up cost of £599,518.

To put it into perspective, this weight equates to 1,000 blue whales, three million basketballs or 1,510 cars.

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford Full capacity: 75,639. Games Per Season: 26. Tonnes of Waste Per Game: 8. Tonnes of Waste Per Season: 197. Cost Per Game: £2,143. Cost Per Season: £55,721.

2. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium Full capacity: 60,260. Games Per Season: 30. Tonnes of Waste Per Game: 6. Tonnes of Waste Per Season: 180. Cost Per Game: £1,700. Cost Per Season: £51,000.

3. Manchester City - Etihad Stadium Full capacity: 55,097. Games Per Season: 28. Tonnes of Waste Per Game: 6. Tonnes of Waste Per Season: 154. Cost Per Game: £1,561. Cost Per Season: £43,710.

4. Wolves - Molineux Full capacity: 66,000. Games Per Season: 23. Tonnes of Waste Per Game: 7. Tonnes of Waste Per Season: 152. Cost Per Game: £1,870. Cost Per Season: £43,010.