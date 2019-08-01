The Bay crime drama returns to Morecambe

ITV has confirmed that crime drama The Bay will return in 2020.

Series two was announced in May 2019 – and filming is set to begin later in the year.

Returning to Morecambe where the first series was filmed, The Bay series two will see Lisa and the team tackle a new case.

The first series was shot in and around the town, particularly on the beaches and in the Winter Gardens where writer Daragh Carville, stated that the people of Morecambe took quite an interest in the show and were keen to see that they, and their town, were not misrepresented on screen.

Other scenes were also shot in Manchester, Whitehaven and Grange-over-Sands.

Morven Christie will be back as DS Lisa Armstrong in the drama.