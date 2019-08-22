Teddy bear hunt in Morecambe to help CancerCare funds

Children in Morecambe can be sure of a big surprise this summer thanks to a fun teddy bear hunt that has taken over a selection of shops in the town.

Charity CancerCare has hidden ten cuddly toys in shop windows along the promenade to provide a wacky way to raise money and give families the chance to explore the town’s range of independent stores.

The hunt runs from August 14-30 and entry forms cost £1 and are available at Scoop n Grind Ice Cream, Grandmas Puppet Shop, Costa, Kerry’s Coffee House, Young Ones, Troutflies, Brucciani, Briggs Shoes and Lee’s Games.

Completed forms will go into a draw which includes prizes such as High Street vouchers, cinema tickets and ice cream.

Grown-ups can also join in the fun, and be in with a chance of winning a mystery prize, with a special ‘Silly Selfie’ competition by posting a photo of themselves with the Eric Morecambe statue on the charity’s Instagram page using the tag @cancercarecharity.

CancerCare fundraiser Debbie McEwan said: “We thought the hunt would be a great way to get families having fun in the fresh air as well as getting the word out about the free services we offer to local people affected by cancer.”

The bears are all different and were donated by Lancaster-based Promotional Gods who also printed special CancerCare t-shirts for each of them.

To find out more visit www.cancercare.org.uk call 01524 381820 or email fundraising@cancercare.org.uk.