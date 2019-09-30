Killer Queen on stage at the Team Reece Golden Ball. Photo by Mike Jackson Photography.

Team Reece Golden Ball 2019: Pictures from the event at Morecambe's Winter Gardens

The Team Reece Golden Ball 2019 – in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt who passed away in January after a brave fight against cancer –  was a triumphant evening and testament to the hard work of everyone involved.

Here's a selection of photos by Mike Jackson Photography from the event on Saturday evening at Morecambe's Winter Gardens.

Prof Barry Pizer, consultant paediatric oncologist at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, speaks at the ball. Photo by Mike Jackson Photography.

1. Special guest

Killer Queen on stage at the Team Reece Golden Ball. Photo by Mike Jackson Photography.

2. Rocking the Winter Gardens

Killer Queen on stage at the Team Reece Golden Ball. Photo by Mike Jackson Photography.

3. Star attraction

Guests at the Team Reece Golden Ball. Photo by Mike Jackson Photography.

4. Suited and booted

