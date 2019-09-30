Team Reece Golden Ball 2019: Killer Queen rock Morecambe

World-famous Killer Queen rocked Morecambe’s Winter Gardens on Saturday night and 400 people saw them do it.

The Team Reece Golden Ball 2019 – in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt who passed away in January after a brave fight against cancer –

was a triumphant evening and testament to the hard work of everyone involved.

Queen were one of Reece’s favourite bands, and he had dreamed of one day putting on a charity show with a Queen tribute act. So Saturday night was very much about making that dream a reality.

His mum Rachel said: “The ball was something that we’d wanted to do in the future but we’ve brought it forward because of Reece’s passing.”

Reece had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

The Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil announced his brain cancer was terminal on his Team Reece Facebook page in February last year.

He passed away in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on January 18 at the age of 13.