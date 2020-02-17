Sunshine Awards 2020: We’re looking for local heroes

Today sees the launch of our 11th annual Sunshine Awards, sponsored by Wright & Lord Solicitors.

Once again we would like you to help us honour the people of Morecambe.

This is your chance to nominate individuals and organisations who deserve a pat on the back.

There are a number of categories to nominate individuals and organisations, including Business, Community Group, Unsung Hero, Sustainability Award, Sports Achievement, Entertainment Award, Young Achiever, Health Hero, Charity Fundraiser, Good Neighbour Award and Bravery Award.

The Ambassador Award, dedicated to someone who has brought glory to the town, is not open for nominations and will be chosen by the Sunshine Awards committee.

You can make your nomination on our Sunshine Awards website.

On here you can find all the relevant information including categories, sponsors, pictures.

To nominate visit www.sunshineawards.co.uk

The closing date for nominations is Friday March 20th.

Winners will be decided by a judging panel and finalists will be invited to the event.

The Sunshine Awards will be presented at a black tie gala night at the Midland Hotel on Friday, May 1st, which will comprise a VIP drinks reception, four course gala dinner, followed by the awards ceremony and live entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now at a cost of £50pp. To purchase visit www.sunshineawards.co.uk *booking fee applies.

The Morecambe Visitor has chosen St John’s Hospice for the charity raffle this year.