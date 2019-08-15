Sunny trip to Morecambe for dementia group

A sunny welcome awaited a party of seventeen from Dementia Friendly Skipton as they travelled by train to Morecambe.

This was the latest in a series of trips organised by the Bentham Line for individuals living with dementia, their carers and supporters.

Once again the trip was kindly supported by Northern, the local train operator.

The gate line staff at Skipton station and train crew all helped to make the trip a pleasant and enjoyable one.

Gerald Townson, Bentham Line chairman, said: “The quality of the experience is valued by each individual.

“It brings back memories of seaside trips complete with fish and chips on the seafront. A memorable day for everyone.”

Barry, the organiser of the trip for Dementia Friendly Skipton thanking the team from the Bentham Line said: “It was a really enjoyable day yesterday going and spending time at Morecambe.

“Everyone mentioned how welcome you made us feel, nothing was too much trouble.

“All your colleagues working at Bentham are a credit and you have every right to feel truly proud of what you have and are achieving.

“Somehow you managed to arrange the lovely weather – thank you.”

More trips for groups in Keighley and in Harrogate are planned for early September – one of which will include afternoon tea at the Midland Hotel.