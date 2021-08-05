Stunning creations by talented Lancaster and Morecambe artists up for grabs in online auction

Organised by The Good Things Collective - a firm focussed on working together as a community, to secure the necessary skills, stuff and space that the community needs to thrive - the auction will run until Sunday (August 8th).

The expected bids for the pieces of art range from just 0.99 to £60, with one original piece of the Virgin Mary and Pikachu, varnished with resin and framed by Michael Hodgkins, sparking bidding wars. Other exhibits include a ceramic vase by Morecambe artist Andrew; a red stained-glass sun catcher or wall hanging by Lynn Rees; a paint poured vintage chest of drawers by Emma Wareing and a giant cross stitch of much-loved performer David Bowie, made from wire mesh and wool, mounted in a wooden frame by Magenta Monocle, is also up for grabs, among many more pieces of artwork.

All profits generated from sales will be used to support the ongoing work of the Good Things Collective. All works have been published online and are available to view by logging onto https://www.goodthingscollective.co.uk/auction2021A spokesman for The Good Things Collective - an initiative which inspires, promotes and supports the incubation and growth of community-rooted and led initiatives, said: "Our creative community is seriously talented – moreover, and crucially, it is a community that cares, putting in long hours to help make the town a better place and working together to create creative opportunities that are inclusive and welcoming when it is felt there are few and far between here in Morecambe.

An abstract pastel drawing on paper and framed by Mark Leech is among the artwork up for auction

"It has been so exciting to see previously undervalued and underused talents beginning to generate a living as we work to ensure the creative community and economy is valued and sustainable and here for years to come. After all, art is work, and these guys work hard!

"We realise that having somewhere to show and sell work is key to the development of the Collective and the development of the local creative sector. We have spent several months co-creating a new collective sales platform for members of the collective that aims to showcase the best of local talent, aiming to reach a wide audience that is pleasurable for buyer and seller alike.

"In order to help us in the next phase of development our growing creative community have generously contributed pieces of their work to an online auction to help us invest in getting this off the ground."

For more information and to view the pieces up for auction, CLICK HERE

A paint poured vintage chest of drawers by Emma Wareing is generating lots of interest