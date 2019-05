Dogs for Good are holding a sponsored walk on Sunday May 12 in Morecambe.

The seafront walk will help the charity to train more life-changing dogs for people with disabilities.

Bring your dog and they will receive a special goody bag.

Meet at 10.30am in the Battery car park, Heysham.

For information and sponsor forms contact 01524 298106 or email alix.davies@dogsforgood.org.