Special needs students graduate Beaumont College in Lancaster in style

Students enjoying Beaufest at Beaumont College in Lancaster.

The annual Beaufest celebration, which incorporates work created by the students during the year, ran over three days and included interactive events as well as visual arts.

Activities included a mural workshop, performances by Beaumont College’s theatre company TTC, a messy play workshop and a dance performance.

The event ended with a leavers’ ceremony to bid farewell to students who have reached the end of their time at the college.

Enjoying the sand pit during Beaufest at Beaumont College in Lancaster.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, numbers of attendees were limited, and the event was live streamed for families who couldn’t attend in person. A video was then produced as a keepsake of the event.

Acting principal of Beaumont College, Chris Lowcock, said: “At Beaumont College, we strive to help our students achieve their full potential, and celebrate their successes as they develop.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone, and the students have been incredibly resilient, so we wanted to send them off in style with a fun and creative event.

“Usually, we welcome both family and friends to join us, but this year we had to keep numbers to a minimum. Thankfully we were able to stream the event so no one missed out.

“We are incredibly proud of all our students. They’ve worked very hard and we wish them every success in the future. We can’t wait to see what they will achieve.”