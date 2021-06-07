Sisters walk nearly 80 miles from Wirral to Lancaster to raise money in memory of their mum

Celebrating the end of their walk are, from left, Jen, Luise and Nicola.

That's 78.6 miles - or the equivalent of three marathons in three days.

Jen and Nichola sadly lost their mum Lin, who received palliative care at St John’s Hospice, in 2017.

Jen said: “The care Mum received was second to none, and as a family we were blown away by the care and support offered to us from the entire hospice.”

The walkers arrived at St John’s to a staff welcoming party.

Setting off on June 2, Jen and Nicola visited the church their parents were married in, their mum’s primary school and the street of her childhood home.

By the end of their second day of walking the pair had reached Preston and were grateful for the cloud and cooler weather!

Sharing beautiful memories of their mum on their Facebook page, Mum’s Memory Marathons, as they went, they finally reached their end destination of St John’s Hospice at around 4pm, after being joined by their best friend Luise for their final 26 miles.

The walk was originally planned for April 2020 and had to be delayed, but that didn’t deter the sisters!

Jen said: “The more people that know about the fantastic work of St John’s Hospice, the better, and we decided that we wanted to support the hospice by raising some much-needed funds. Every penny really does help!”

Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “This walk has been two years in the planning, and we’re so happy to finally see the girls complete it!

"Jen has very strong connections within the hospice and it’s been a pleasure supporting her fundraising throughout this time.

"They’ve managed to pick the hottest three days to complete this challenge, which was no mean feat to begin with, making their achievement and dedication even more impressive.”