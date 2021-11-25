Signed Tyson Fury gloves up for grabs in Bay Hospitals charity auction

Place your bids for a chance to secure an extra special Christmas gift while raising funds for Bay Hospitals Charity this December.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust's Non-Executive Director, Adrian Leather, said: “We are so grateful for the generous donations we have received for the Bay Hospitals Charity Christmas Auction. These gifts from our supporters will help the charity to raise funds that will be put to good use for the benefit of our patients.”

Bidding is open on the Bay Hospitals Charity Facebook page (facebook.com/bayhospitalscharity) from 9am on Wednesday, December 8th to 9am on Wednesday December 15th. Bids can also be submitted by emailing [email protected]Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund the latest equipment for UHMBT to help ensure the best possible care and treatment for patients.

Pictured is Christine Metcalfe of Bay Hospitals Charity with the gloves signed by world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury

Among the fantastic items on sale in the online auction include:

Signed Tyson Fury boxing gloves (donated by Central Power Systems, Claughton-on-Brock)

Skydive voucher (donated by North West Catering Engineers)

65in TV (donated by Edmundson Electrical, Morecambe)

43in Samsung Crystal TV (donated by Dewhurst Utility Services, Preston)

£200 M&S Voucher (donated by Intastop, Doncaster)

£200 voucher for the Simply French restaurant, Lancaster (donated by Safe Scaffolding Services, Morecambe)

£100 John Lewis voucher & £100 Selfridges voucher (donated by E.ON)

Betty’s Tea Rooms Montpellier Gift Box (donated by Pettit Singleton Associates, Preston)

Hamper (donated by Lunar Refrigeration, Morecambe)

Hampers (donated by Howorth Group, Bolton)

£100 One4All Card (donated by Overends Blinds, Morecambe)

Janome 219-S sewing machine (anonymous donation)

Amazon Echo Show smart display and Echo Dot smart speaker (donated by Vertical Lift Services North West, St Helens)

iPad (Donated by Guardian Technical Maintenance, Wigan)

Tools and drill (donated by Longhorn Hardware Suppliers, Morecambe)

Milwaukee Drill (donated by Bowker Building Services Engineers, Morecambe)

Iron and crystal light (donated by City Electrical Factors, Morecambe)

Foot spa (anonymous donation)