Sian Waterhouse TV documentary starring Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson wins National Television Award

A TV documentary which told the story of a Morecambe teenager who took her own life has won a National Television Award.

Odd One Out, which featured 16-year-old Sian Waterhouse, won Best Factual programme at the ceremony, which was shown on ITV.

The documentary aired on BBC1 last year and was hosted by Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson who, like Sian, suffered from online bullying.

Jesy was filmed visiting Sian's parents Ann and Pud in Morecambe, talking to them about what happened to their daughter, who took her own life in 2018.

The 'Shine for Sian' group was set up in her name to raise money for the Lancashire Mind mental health charity.

Accepting the award at the O2 in London, Jesy said: "I want to thank every single person who was in the documentary for being so brave and courageous to tell their story to the world.

"I don't think we ever expected for this to have such an impact."

Odd One Out is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.