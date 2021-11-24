Seven further deaths from Covid-19 across Morecambe Bay trust hospitals in last seven days

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

There have now been a total of 653 deaths within University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust.

The deaths are recorded when someone has died after testing positive for coronavirus within the last 28 days at UHMBT hospitals.

The number of people in trust hospitals being treated for Covid-19 was 40, seven of which were on a ventilator, as of Tuesday November 16.

Meanwhile, the number of people reporting positive tests in the seven days up to November 23 dropped by two to 546.

And the city currently has an infection rate of 403.7 based on a rolling seven-day period up to November 18.

This is based on the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, and is lower than the England average of 421.

In the Lancaster City Council region, the total number of deaths within 28 days of first positive test result for Covid-19 reported up to Tuesday November 23 is 332.