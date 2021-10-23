Screens to be installed in Morecambe church in memory of twin sisters

How the screens will look.

Blackburn Diocese has approved the faculty for the installation of two screens in remembrance of May and June, twin sisters and active members of the congregation at Morecambe Parish Church, Holy Trinity, Poulton le Sands with St Laurence, Morecambe.

The church received a legacy to create a memorial for the two sisters, while also improving the church for future users.

Zoe Hooton, director at HPA Chartered Architects, said: "The church has a long tradition of commissioning locally designed stained glass, depicting life in Morecambe.

"It is wonderful to continue this tradition celebrating the life of May and June. The church has windows made by renowned stained-glass artists Shrigley and Hunt, as well as Abbot and Co, and Loyne Stredid.

"This addition of screens will be both practical and artistic and its design has been a positive experience, changing the narrative against the backdrop of Covid-19."

It was decided that two large glass screens would be installed in the North and South Arches. The screen within the South Archway will help block draughts from the main door whilst the screen in the North Archway will help ensure symmetry.

Sarah Galloway from Sarah Galloway Glass Art was appointed to produce designs for the glass screens, following her experience at St John’s, Silverdale.

The North Arch Choir entrance screen is a memorial to June, a former member of the choir, and represents a celebration of music using two hymns selected by the choir, ‘All creatures of our God and King’ and ‘Angel voices ever singing’.

Verse 3 was selected for the phrase ‘ Yea, we know Thy love rejoices, o'er each work of Thine; Thou didst ears and hands and voices, for Thy praise combine;’.

The South Arch screen is a memorial to May, who led the flower team at the church, and is based around floral imagery. Flowers were selected to feature in the design, as well as birds and trees.

The designs will be sandblasted on to the glass in two tones, a deeper etch shown in white and a lighter etch shown in light grey. This two-toned design will add depth and interest to the screens.

Overall, the proposed screens are a stunning memorial to May and June, whose hobbies and interests are thoughtfully represented in the designs.