Schoolboy's entertaining fundraiser for RNLI proves a huge hit with Morecambe crowds

Henry Wilson-Stephenson, who has been keeping the wheels of fundraising turning, hosted a fun-filled event at RNLI Hovercraft Station in Morecambe last Saturday.

Dressed in a pirate's outfit, little Henry was joined by The Mizzen Crew, who performed for the first time since the pandemic entertaining dozens of people while raising money for the deserving cause.

Henry lives in Lytham. Summing up the day, his proud mother, Victoria, said: "It was really good. The weather was looking terrible for the morning, but it stayed okay. The RNLI crew and volunteers pulled out all the stops and really looked after us all and members of The Mizzen Crew. The event was the first time The Mizzen Crew performed together since the lockdown.

Henry Wilson-Stephenson with his mum Victoria. Photo credit: Keith Sargent

"Henry was also accopanied by Captain Jack Sparrow, who brought her special telescope for children to look through and gold coins and sweets were handed out. The crew and myself took on the kiddies in a football game which was great fun!"

She added: "Henry raised another £150 for the Morcambe lifeboats and so far has raised an amazing £650 for RNLI. And he's not stopping there as his target is to raise £1,000. He is already planning his next fundraising venture in Barrow-in-Furness. I’m so proud of Henry and Morcambe holds a special place in our hearts now."

The Mizzen Crew perform a collection of sea songs and shanties and sometimes traditional songs. Band members are from Cumbria and delighted to support Morecambe RNLI and their supporters by raising funds for them.

A band spokesman said: "We were delighted to be asked to support Henry's fundraiser for the Morecambe RNLI Stations and it was our first post-Covid gig. When we perform at local festivals we raise funds for the Morecambe RNLI Station. We are looking forward to performing at Arnside Maritime Festival on August 28th."

Henry's target is to raise £1k for RNLI. Picture by Keith Sargent

The Mizzen Crew perform for the first time since lockdown

Henry with Captain Jack Sparrow. Photo by Keith Sargent