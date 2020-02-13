Reward for charity's Vision given at Lancaster care home

Vision of Adventure charity that supports adults with vision impairment to get involved with outdoor activities were ecstatic to receive a cheque for £9,955 at Laurel Bank Care Home in Lancaster to help their work.

Vision of Adventure was formed in 2018 and grew out of a similar project called Spirit of Adventure.

Husband and wife management team Dave and Jill Corso were determined to carry on their excellent work, and their participation at the British Para Triathlon Championship was particularly successful.

Laurel Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and the Barchester’s Charitable Foundation awarded over £150,000 worth of grants last year, with the money awarded to Vision of Adventure coming from a particularly special place.

A resident from Marriott House Care Home in Chichester generously donated to the Foundation to help people in need. Inspired by her generosity, the charity has launched three special awards in her memory: The Jeanette Gill Special Awards.’

These awards are open to groups and individuals in need in communities, and will be awarded to outstanding projects that enrich lives and encourage active lifestyles for older people or adults with a disability.

The Vision of Adventure team were invited for afternoon tea at Laurel Bank, in Lancaster, where they had the chance to meet with the residents there and talk about the work they have been doing.

Jill Corso described some of the courses that the group have been working on recently, including caving, canoeing, rock climbing, cycling, and triathlon training. Jill said:“We would like to say a massive thank you to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation as this award has helped us with our expansion plans.

“The money will cover the costs of the majority of the courses we have planned for this year, which include a canoeing expedition along an, as yet to be confirmed, river, and will allow us to continue to assist partially-sighted people in their pursuit of an active and fulfilling life.”

Lyndsay Scott, general manager at Laurel Bank, said: “This charity does a fantastic job on very little money, and they are able to support people of all abilities to get involved in some fantastic activities that would otherwise be out of reach for them.

“I’m thrilled that they have been given this grant and we’re looking forward to hearing about all the excellent community work they will do with the money.”