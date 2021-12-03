Revealed: The fastest and slowest streets for broadband in Morecambe Bay
New research has revealed the streets in the North West with the fastest and slowest broadband connections - and streets in Morecambe Bay feature in both lists.
Wistaston Road in Crewe is the slowest street for broadband not only in the North West region, but has the slowest broadband in the UK, according to new research by comparison site Uswitch.com.
The street clocked an average download speed of just 0.24Mbps, which means it would take more than 48 hours to download a two-hour HD film.
In contrast, the fastest street in the North West – West Gate in Fleetwood - had average speeds of 841Mbps, meaning that the same two-hour film could be downloaded in just 47 seconds.
The Lancaster street making the list for the fastest speeds was Lythe Fell Avenue in Halton, with an average speed of 336Mbps, whilst for slowest speeds, it was a street in Ingleton with an average download speed of 1.14Mbps.
According to Uswitch, the number of broadband users accessing faster speeds is growing, with 43 per cent of users getting superfast speeds of at least 30Mbps, compared to just 22 per cent six years ago, but the firm urged residents to check their local broadband speed availability as many could be eligible for an upgrade.