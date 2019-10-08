Respects paid at funeral of former Lancaster mayor Roger Mace

A large congregation attended the funeral at Lancaster Priory last Thursday of Honorary Alderman Roger Mace, former mayor of Lancaster and city council leader.

Tributes were led by his daughter Lizzie Mace and council colleague Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox.

Former Lancaster mayor Roger Mace.

Lizzie spoke of her father’s wisdom, counsel, guidance, kindness, loyalty, humility, honesty, integrity and compassion. He had lived an extraordinary life, she said.

Coun Hamilton-Cox said Roger Mace stood out for his willingness to reach across party lines.

“Nowhere was his widely-respected and incisive intellect more evident than in his mastery of the council’s constitution,” he said.

As mayor, he was the most knowledgeable and effective chairman of the council that anyone could remember.

With his wife Joyce as mayoress, they were wonderfully empathetic ambassadors for the council and district.

Coun Hamilton-Cox said Roger was the most consistent and effective champion of the city’s museums.

“But perhaps it is as ward councillor for Kellet that he will be held in the greatest respect,” he said.

Roger proved that conviction and compassion, collaboration and compromise could co-exist.

Honorary Alderman Mace died aged 75 in St John’s Hospice, which will benefit from donations in his memory.

The service, which was attended by the present mayor Coun David Whitaker and city councillors, was followed by burial at Carnforth Cemetery.