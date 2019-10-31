Remembrance Sunday Services in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

This year's Remembrance Sunday falls on November 10 and a number of services have been arranged in the Lancaster district.

Everyone is welcome to go along to remember all who died for their country in the two World Wars and also those who served in more recent operations in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Iraq.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place as follows:

Lancaster

Garden of Remembrance, Town Hall, Lancaster starting at 10.30am, followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am. There will be a parade and March Past leaving the Priory Church and ending at Lancaster Town Hall at approximately 12.50pm.

Morecambe

Cenotaph, Marine Road. Procession will form up at The Platform, led by Morecambe Band, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two minutes silence at the cenotaph.

Carnforth

The parade will leave the council offices on Market Street at approximately 10.30am and then proceed along North Road and New Street to the war memorial for a service at 11am.

To help people to pay their respects, Lancaster City Council has suspended parking charges on its Nelson Street and Moor Mills car parks in Lancaster and Bay Arena car park in Morecambe.

Morecambe Band will also be performing their annual Remembrance Concert at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday, November 9 at 7.30pm. Proceeds will be donated to the British Legion Poppy Appeal, Burma Star Association and local ATC and Army and Navy cadets. Tickets cost £12, accompanied children free.

Tickets are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform, from Morecambe Visitor Information Centre or from the box office on the night.

Issued by: Cath Gillin on 01524 582044 or Cath Gillin@lancaster.gov.uk