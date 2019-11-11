A parade past Lancaster Town Hall to end the annual Remembrance Day service and commemorations in Lancaster city centre. Photo by Michelle Adamson.

Remembrance Day: Our photographs of the memorial service and parade in Lancaster

Commemorations were held to mark the annual Remembrance Day service in Lancaster on Sunday.

A parade past Lancaster Town Hall was held along with a service in the memorial garden at the town hall.

1. Standard bearer

2. Dressed for the occasion

3. Musical accompaniment

4. Show of solidarity

