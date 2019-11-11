Remembrance Day: Our photographs of the memorial service and parade in Lancaster
Commemorations were held to mark the annual Remembrance Day service in Lancaster on Sunday.
A parade past Lancaster Town Hall was held along with a service in the memorial garden at the town hall.
1. Standard bearer
A parade past Lancaster Town Hall to end the annual Remembrance Day service and commemorations in Lancaster city centre. Photo by Michelle Adamson.
jpimedia
2. Dressed for the occasion
jpimedia
3. Musical accompaniment
jpimedia
4. Show of solidarity
jpimedia
