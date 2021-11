Remembrance Day in Morecambe as the town pays its respects

Yesterday (Sunday November 14), a remembrance service took place in Morecambe as members of the public, soldiers and officials paid their respects to the county's armed forces.

A parade wound its way from The Platform along the promenade to Morecambe cenotaph, then wreaths were laid to remember members of the armed forces past and present.

The service took place on a bright and clear autumn morning and was well attended.

Remembrance Day parade The Remembrance Day parade in Morecambe on Sunday. Picture by Helen Trainor.

