Record turnout for Galgate Gaslight Show

The Galgate Horticultural Society staged its 158th Gaslight Show on Saturday August 17 and the fine sunny day attracted a record turnout of visitors.

There was a good number of entries across all classes with again an encouraging number of new first time exhibitors and of new people attending the show for the first time.

Barbara Creer receiving the Blue Ribbon for the Best Horticultural Exhibit 2019.

Visitors were welcomed into the foyer by the Lune River Trust who had an interesting demonstration of a flood action model showing how differing terrains which rivers flow through affects the likelihood of flooding.

The exhibits of the Photographic Classes were also displayed in the foyer with Harrison Miller winning the best photograph in the children’s section and Tony Newton winning the adult best photograph in Show for his stunning night time image of Singapore.

At the door of the main hall there was a well stocked plant stall and a screen displaying a continuous loop of photographs of “ Old Galgate ” put together by Claire Wheeler which proved very popular.

Entering the main hall visitors were treated to a wonderful display of fruit and vegetables, arts and crafts, preserves and baking, children’s exhibits and, in spite of some extreme weather before the sow, some fabulous flowers whose colours gave the whole place a lift.

Flower classes at Galgate Gaslight Show.

The children’s section was very well supported as usual with an excellent display of exhibits entered from Ellel St John’s CE School with finger painting and models made from recycled materials as popular as ever.

There was the regular attraction of Bob’s Party Owls and Bob also brought a beautiful new owl which has been added to his collection this year. Bob also judged the children’s owl colouring competition and generously sponsored all the prizes.

The judges again were impressed with the standard of the entries in the fruit and vegetables and flowers and container plant sections. The flower section produced a beautiful display of vases of flowers; however, the best exhibit over all the horticultural exhibits was awarded to Barbara Creer for her beautiful arrangement of mixed foliage.

The preserves and baking section’s most prolific class was “a bottle of homemade tipple”, which was won by Susan Aspinall and there was a new Best Gentleman Bread Baker in Daniel Percival.

Flower classes at Galgate Gaslight Show.

The arts and craft classes produced a broad range of beautifully created exhibits which impressed the judge and made her job all the more difficult before she decided that the child orange dress in the sewing class submitted by Lisa Marie Smith was the worthy winner.

Throughout the afternoon there was a very busy refreshment room all run by volunteers providing Fair Trade tea and coffee and soft drinks as well a varied assortment of beautiful homemade cakes.

The trophies were presented by the Galgate Horticultural Society’s new president Joyce Newsham who has been associated with the Gaslight Show for a great number of years as a regular exhibitor and in an official capacity also and we are extremely pleased she accepted our invitation and welcome her aboard.

The main awards in the children’s classes were:

Flower and vegetable classes at Galgate Gaslight Show.

The Brian Thomas Memorial Trophy for Best Junior Grower: Elrik Devling

The Maureen Rowe Perpetual Trophy for Best Children’s Greetings Card: Harrison Miller

The Ellel Parish Council Trophy for Best Exhibit by a Child: Elrik Devling

The George Read Perpetual Trophy for Most Points in the Children’s Section: Harrison Miller

The main adult trophy winners were:

The RHS Banksian Medal for most points attained over all the Horticultural Classes: Tony Newton

Flower and vegetable classes at Galgate Gaslight Show.

The Westmd and North Lancs Fed of Hort Show Society’s Blue Ribbon for the best single exhibit over all the horticultural classes: Barbara Creer

The Vera Lund Trophy for best entry in new grower classes: Bernard Westby

The Burgess Trophy for best entry in photography classes: Tony Newton

The William Leece Trophy for most points in the flower section: Tony Newton

The Jollies Trophy for runner-up most points in the flower section: Joseph Reynolds

The Saint Trophy for best vase of flowers: Joyce Newsham

The Ada Kitchen Trophy for best overall cut rose: Joyce Newsham

The Bentley Trophy for best pansies or violas: Suzanne Peat

The Jack Price Trophy for most points in vegetable classes: Tony Newton

The Jollies Trophy for runner-up most points in vegetable classes: John Armstrong

The Lund Trophy for best exhibit in fruit and vegetables classes: Joyce Newsham

The Tom Smith Trophy for best marrow: Agnes and David Rodgers

The Stackhouse Trophy for most points in preserves and baking: Pauline Ainley

The Anyon Trophy (for best exhibit in preserves and baking: Pauline Ainley

The Richard Charles Memorial Cup for best gentleman bread baker: Daniel Percival

The Cooper Trophy for best exhibit in arts and crafts: Lisa Marie Smith

The North West Gas Board Trophy for most points overall in show: Tony Newton

After the presentations there was an auction of all the exhibits which were most generously donated by the exhibitors which was followed by the drawing of the raffle.

Great credit must go to all the show committee for putting on the show, all the sponsors who support the show financially, the ladies of the village who again produced a wonderful buffet, all the volunteers on the day and all the people who took the time and trouble to enter the show and help make the event such a success.