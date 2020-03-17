QES in Kirkby Lonsdale announces closure due to coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth School will close on March 18 "until at least after the Easter break"

In a letter to parents, the school said staffing levels have reduced to the point that it can no longer stay open to pupils.

The letter reads: "The new directive for whole families to self-isolate for 14 days should a family member have symptoms has reduced our staffing levels to the point at which we can no longer stay open to pupils.

"We are closing both QES and QEStudio to pupils from tomorrow, Wednesday 18th March at least until the Easter break.

"We will continue to review available staffing and open at the earliest opportunity if schools are required to remain open. We will let you know during the Easter break if we will be in a position to open after the holidays.

"We are very busy right now putting everything students need to continue their studies on an online platform on our website. We are aiming to have this ready for everyone by the end of this week.

"Staff who are not having to self-isolate will be in school creating and uploading the learning activities so that they will be easy for you to access.

"We ask for your understanding and patience as we undertake this task and hope that you find our web-based provision helpful once it is available.

"We will write to everyone when it is ready with advice about the best ways to go about learning at home.

"All schools are waiting to hear about arrangements for this year’s public examination season.

"We will let you know as soon as we hear from Ofqual and the DfE.

"Thank you for your continued patience and understanding during this difficult time."

Queen Elizabeth Schoo is an 11-18, co-ed, non-denominational, comprehensive school which has 1,370 pupils, 320 of whom are in the Sixth Form.