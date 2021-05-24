£90k fundraising bid to help families affected by Heysham gas explosion

The aftermath of the explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham.

Two people are still critically ill in hospital following the incident in Mallowdale Avenue on May 16.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died as a result of the incident.

His parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were injured and have since been discharged from hospital.

A man aged 44 and a woman aged 50 remain in hospital with injuries described as “critical”.

In the aftermath, the Hurley Flyer pub launched a fundraising appeal, as well as collecting food, clothes and other belongings to help those families displaced by the explosion.

They have so far raised more than £50,000 thanks to the generosity of local people.

Among those to help have been Mossgate Day Nursery and Kingsway Playgroup, who both donated £500, while Sandylands Primary School raised £1,000 with a non-uniform day.

Lancaster Round Table has donated £1,500, while the cast and crew of ITV drama The Bay, which has been filmed in Morecambe and Heysham, also donated £1,000.

On the fundraising page they wrote: "Our thoughts and support go out to the wonderful community we have had the pleasure of working alongside for three years. We are thinking of you at this difficult time. Love The Cast and Crew of ITV's The Bay."

However, Hurley Flyer manager Heather Brandwood said on Facebook that they have now been told as many as six houses may have to be demolished - and so they are now hoping to raise £15,000 for each of the six households affected.

She said they had been contacted by many of the residents of Mallowdale Avenue, who wish them to pass on their gratitude for the generosity shown by the community of Morecambe and the surroundings areas.

"We have all been left truly humbled by the response we have received," she said. "We have been given an estimation that potentially houses may be lost through either immediate impact or future demolition.

"The funds raised will be split equally between the families residing within those homes. We would like to be able to give each household approximately fifteen thousand pounds each for them to spend as needed.

"This means we have increased our target to ninety thousand. The funds raised will reduce financial pressures when the families involved relocate, and allow them to buy some of life's comforts that may have been lost.

"I know that together we have the potentially to hit this target, if not reach more.

"Much love to you all, and truly... thankyou."

You can donate via the fundraising page here.