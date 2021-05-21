Private collection of Morecambe military items makes more than £20,000 at auction

A Belgium Fabrique Nationale Presentation Bayonet, 27cms long, which sold for £780. Photo: 1818 Auctioneers

Amongst the 182 lots offered up for sale by 1818 Auctioneers on the Lancashire/Cumbria border were two display cabinets of 39 miniature bayonets from the first and second world wars.

Along with other items they made a total of £1,600. Also, a Belgium Fabrique Nationale bayonet sold for £780 and a 19th century flintlock pistol made £600.

Other highlights included a German WWII SA Service Dagger 1933 which sold for £600 and a hand built wooden and plastic scale model of Bismarck also made £600.

1818 Auctioneers valuer Ken Payne, who met the military enthusiast and collector Chris Connolly, recalls him driving on the prom at Morecambe in his replica American Jeep.

Ken says: “Chris compiled his extensive collection of world bayonets over 40 years. We were delighted to be asked by the family to offer up his entire collection to buyers who will appreciate its variety and value. This represents the first part.

“There’s something to interest all collectors with items from the late 19th century up to modern bayonets, and including miniature bayonets,” explains Ken.

More than 350 people registered to bid for the items, with nearly all ending up with UK buyers. Lancashire bidders were joined by collectors from around the UK, and as far afield as Italy and Russia.