Prayers answered as new community church noticeboard is set to be unveiled in Torrisholme

The revamped community church noticeboard

For many years, on Good Friday, members of the three churches of Torrisholme have carried the Easter Cross through the village and up onto the Barrow, where it then stands for Easter Week. For the last two years it has been noted that prayers have been left at the cross, often on pieces of paper stuffed into a crack, similar to the thousands similarly placed at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

It was with this in mind, that the village churches decided to adopt and renovate the community poster frame alongside the Torrisholme Fisheries. Not just renovate the frame, but also to add a letter box so that prayers can be posted with the assurance that they will be collected and offered in the three churches.

Local resident Bernard Vause said: "Prayer (talking to God) is the unalienable right of all those he has created. Prayers to God are always answered, but not necessarily immediately or in the way we would wish. The Prayer Box will be emptied on a regular basis, and its contents passed onto all the three churches.

"This new community facility will be dedicated on Tuesday (November 30th) at 2pm in the presence of The Mayor of Lancaster Coun. Mike Greenall; Father Damian Porter (Church of the Ascension); Father Darren Carden (The Good Shepherd) and the Rev Roy Burley (Torrisholme Methodist Church).