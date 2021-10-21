Popular community hub now twice monthly at Morecambe Arndale

The community hub in the Arndale in Morecambe.

The Lancaster District Community Hub was formed to support local communities when the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020 and has been going to the Arndale Centre for about 12 months, Covid restrictions permitting, and it is still one of its biggest venues.

Coun Dr Erica Lewis, Cabinet member with responsibility for customer and advice services, said: “The Arndale Morecambe has proved to be a particularly important location for our mobile Lancaster District Community Hub, having been set up by our customer service team at the onset of Covid-19 to provide a vital lifeline at that time for residents living in our area.

“As we continue to evaluate the success of the hub going mobile and the council’s new enhanced approach to delivering customer service via the hub, I am pleased that it will be increasing its visits to the Arndale Morecambe to ensure the needs its local community are met.

“On behalf of the team I would like to thank everyone at the Arndale Morecambe for their continued support.”

Craig Allen, the Arndale’s Centre manager, said: “We are keen to ensure that the Arndale Centre is more than just a shopping centre and that we continue to be at the heart of the community which we serve.

"The community hub’s visits provide a great opportunity to combine a shopping trip with a chance to find out more about what the council is doing and the services it can offer.”

People visiting the hub in the Arndale, and at the other mobile events across the area, can pop down and discuss the following:

Ideal Choice Homes – Council Housing

Homelessness

Refuse and Recycling

Elections

Council Tax and Benefits

Home Improvement Agency – Disabled Facilities Grants, Handyperson Scheme, Independent living

Health and Housing