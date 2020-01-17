Police called out to incident at Lancaster City Council meeting

Police are understood to have been called out to an incident at a Lancaster City Council meeting.

The Lancaster Guardian has seen a letter, signed by members of the public, who attended a Standards Committee meeting at Lancaster Town Hall on January 16.

Councillors at the meeting voted that items on the agenda should be discussed in private, and members of the public and press were asked to leave.

Following this, police were called to the meeting, although it is not yet clear why.

The letter, which was sent to the Lancaster Guardian after the meeting, reads: “We all attended a meeting of the Lancaster City Council Standards Committee on 16/11/2020, which was to discuss, among other issues, charges against (Lancaster City Councillor) John Wild.

“We understood that the meeting was to be open to the public as Coun Wild had agreed when asked.

“We understood that the committee would be discussing other matters that might well be confidential, and were happy to leave the room at those times.

“Nonetheless, the chair declared the meeting private, and was supported by a vote of the committee.

“We were lectured and the police were called.

“We deeply regret this breach in transparency and public accountability.”

Lancaster City Council, Lancaster Police and Coun Mandy King, chair of the Standards Committee, have all been contacted for comment.

More to follow.