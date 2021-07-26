Picture Gallery: 185 people take part in Morecambe prom park run
The first Morecambe prom park run since Covid restrictions brought such events to a halt was held at the weekend.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:45 pm
185 people took part in the event in the sunshine on Saturday.
Take a look through a selection of the photos taken by Chris J Coates to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know!
The free, weekly, timed 5k walk/jog/run is held at 9am every Saturday. It is organised enirely by volunteers and is open to all ages and abilities.
For more information, go online here.
