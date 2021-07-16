This image shows the latest designs by architects for Eden Project North. Photo by Eden Project International
Photo Gallery: New images of Eden Project North show just how unique Morecambe scheme will look

As part of an online community conversation today, Friday, the team behind the Eden Project North released new images and artist's impressions of the site.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Friday, 16th July 2021, 3:58 pm
Updated Friday, 16th July 2021, 4:06 pm

How the site currently looks. Photo by Eden Project International

The expected timescale for Eden Project North. Image by Eden Project International

The vision of Eden Project North.

Arrangement of the components - the visitor centre. Image by Eden Project International

Eden Project NorthMorecambe
