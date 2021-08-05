Mourners line the streets as the horse-drawn carriage makes its way on Frank's final journey.

PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds gather to pay respects as 16-year-old boxer Frank Varey's funeral is held in Morecambe

The streets were lined with crowds wanting to pay their respects as teenage boxer Frank Varey's funeral service was held today, Thursday.

Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:35 pm

The service came exactly two weeks after the youngster was found dead after going missing while he was swimming with friends in the River Dee in Chester on July 22.

The funeral began at the family's home, with a service at Heysham Free Methodist Church followed by Hale Carr Cemetery.

Mourners lined the streets as a horse-drawn carriage carried Frank on his final journey, while many family and friends were dressed in his favourite colour pink, including hoodies with Frank's name and a photograph on, and pink ribbons.

Frank is carried on his final journey.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Frank Varey. Photo: Cheshire Constabulary

Many mourners dressed in pink to pay their respects.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Many young mourners dressed in pink.

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

