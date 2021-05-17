People pay tribute to Heysham explosion victims with doorstep silence and minute clap

Former Morecambe Councillor Joshua Brandwood called for people to pay tribute to the victims of the explosion in Heysham on Sunday night.

He said in a post on Facebook which was filmed: "Lancaster pays tribute to George Arthur Hinds and the families affected by the gas explosion in Heysham with a minute silence followed by a minute clap for the emergency service workers for their hard work.

"I felt it would be a lovely tribute for all locals in Lancaster and Morecambe to take part in a doorstep minute silence followed by a minute clap for the emergency services who are currently working hard around the clock to support all the families affected."