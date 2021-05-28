Paw Patrol convoy for Heysham explosion victim George Hinds will travel down Morecambe promenade

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, who died following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.

Organisers are asking everyone that is joining the convoy to arrive no earlier than 10.30am on Sunday, May 30 at The Mazuma Stadium (Morecambe Football Club) following the directions below:

From the M6 and bay gateway A683, approach the traffic lights and turn right on to Morecambe road A589 to the Shrimp roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit onto Westgate. Continue 1.6 miles and turn right in to The Mazuma Stadium (Morecambe Football Club). You will be directed into parking areas from here.

Anyone coming from the local area must approach from the same direction to assist with traffic management.

George’s Prom Convoy will leave Morecambe Football Club at 12pm.

For those taking part in the convoy, please make sure you stick together and follow the guidance of the traffic management team.

Please remember they are here helping with this event for free, and they are taking the time from their time off to ensure it is a safe enjoyable convoy for George, so please ensure that everyone follows any instructions given.

The convoy will be heading to Heysham from The Football Club, and then head down A589 to Heysham Road and then on to the prom, ending at Happy Mount Park.

This convoy will have a lot of HGV’s, so are following the route that will create the least resistance, as advised.

From Happy Mount Park, everyone in the convoy is free to disperse how they see fit.

The safest way would be to continue on the Coastal road and head towards the M6 or The Bay Gateway.

For anyone watching the convoy drive by, the best (and safest) viewing areas will be on the promenade between The Battery and Happy Mount Park.

We hope to see as many of you out there as possible waving and wearing a big smile for George.

Dressing up/decorations is 100% encouraged!!

Organisers said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support in this convoy; we know that George’s family really appreciate it and everyone’s kind words.

"Anyone that would like to donate to George's Memorial Garden, and The Tigerlily Trust, you can do so by clicking the link here"Please can we remind everyone that we are still under Covid 19 restrictions, so where needed please wear masks and keep to Covid laws.

"We are still travelling on a public highway so all road laws must still be obeyed at all times."

The organisers will not be held responsible for any damage, loss or cost that anyone’s vehicle / property they may have whilst taking part of the convoy.