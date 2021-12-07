Original giant piano from Tom Hanks film Big to feature at Morecambe's Winter Wonderland in memory of Reece Holt

The late Robert Loggia and Tom Hanks try out The Big Piano in the famous scene from the movie Big. Credit: Let It Snow Globe

As we reported last month, Morecambe to host its own Winter Wonderland in memory of Overton schoolboy Reece Holt.

Reece, who passed away in January 2019 at the age of 13 following a battle against brain cancer, loved Christmas, and so his family and Team Reece - the charity he launched before his death - have now planned a big celebration of the Christmas season.

The Team Reece Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday December 18, and is set to include festivities such as Christmas market stalls, food and drink stalls and a Winter Wonderland display, as well as the parade itself.

You'll be able to have your photo taken inside a giant snow globe at Morecambe Winter Wonderland.

Reece's mum Rachel O'Neil said they wanted to hold something fun and magical after a long and difficult 18 months for everyone.

And now we can exclusively reveal that the event will also feature the original giant piano from the Tom Hanks film Big.

The giant piano dance scene is an iconic part of the 1988 film - and now you can have a go at it yourself!

You'll be able to have your photo taken having a dance on the famous six metre long keyboard.

Reece Holt.

The piano, hired from Let It Snow Globe events, is arguably the most famous keyboard due to its memorable scene in Big.

The Walking Piano, or Big Piano, was created by Remo Saraceni and first installed in the toy store FAO Schwarz in New York City in 1982. Saraceni saw the oversized synthesiser as a merging of dance, music and play, with the player using their feet to make music.

The Big Piano™ produces melodic tones and each key lights up as you move over the keyboard.

It was bought by Let It Snow Globe and imported to the UK to bring fun to young and old alike.

A colourful festive parade forms part of the Winter Wonderland.

A giant snow globe will also be at the event, which you and your family can have your picture taken inside.

While there will be no official ticket sale for either activity, donations are encouraged for Team Reece.

Rachel has thanked the local firms who have helped bring The Big Piano and giant snow globe to the event.

She said: "Reece had a saying for any event we put on, “go big or go home”, so what better way to launch our first ever Winter Wonderland Christmas parade than to bring the piano from the film Big to Morecambe alongside a giant snow globe for the community to make some fabulous memories with their families and friends this Christmas.

The Winter Wonderland will feature a giant snow globe.

"We are extremely grateful to Farrell Heyworth, Poppins and Rayrigg motor group for helping us bring something magical to the community."

Laura Gittins, PR & marketing manager for Farrell Heyworth Group, said: "Farrell Heyworth are extremely proud to be able to support Team Reece as a charity partner this year.

"The huge impact this small team have had on the lives of people locally is a huge inspiration to us and our branch teams and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to support them.

"The Winter Wonderland Christmas parade is going to be an incredible event, both for the people of Morecambe and the surrounding areas who will have a fantastic time on the night but also the families who can continue to receive support from Team Reece thanks to generous donations to this event. We can't wait to join everyone on the night!"

Eneshia and Jonny Stephenson from Poppins Parties & Events said: "We have supported Team Reece from the beginning and after meeting Reece we were inspired to help however we could, from decorating the legendary balls hosted by Team Reece to having the privilege of decorating the globe for Reece's wake.

"We are really proud to be involved in the winter wonderland as it’s a fabulous event for Morecambe and the community and will help Team Reece raise vital funds and awareness."

The day will kick off at noon with all the festivities taking place on the prom near the Midland Hotel and in the nearby arena, and will continue until 9.30pm, with the parade being held along the prom at 5pm. 'Elsa' from Frozen will also be on hand for songs and a meet and greet with children.