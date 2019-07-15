NEWS IN PICTURES: St John's Hospice Bubble Rush
Hundreds of people took part in some bubbly fun at the weekend, when the St John's Hospice Bubble Rush returned to Lancaster.
Ryelands Park was filled with bubbles on Sunday as the 5km family fun run took place, as entrants ran through four ‘bubble stations’, which pumped out blue, pink, green and yellow coloured bubbles!
1. Warming up...
Getting ready for St John's Hospice Bubble Rush in Ryelands Park.
jpimedia
2. On your marks...
Entrants set off on the St John's Hospice Bubble Rush in Ryelands Park.
jpimedia
3. They've got the blues
The blue bubble station in St John's Hospice Bubble Rush in Ryelands Park.
jpimedia
4. Mellow yellow
The yellow bubble station in the St John's Hospice Bubble Rush in Ryelands Park.
jpimedia
View more