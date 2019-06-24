Batala Lancaster entertain the crowds at Lancaster Pride.

NEWS IN PICTURES: Lancaster Pride 2019

Lancaster city centre was a hive of activity and awash with colour on Saturday as the Pride 2019 festival took place.

A parade around the one-way system was followed by various events in Dalton Square and around the city.

PYRO, the Lancashire County Council LGBT Group, ready for fun at Lancaster Pride.

1. Ready for action

PYRO, the Lancashire County Council LGBT Group, ready for fun at Lancaster Pride.
The parade makes its way around the city centre.

2. On the march

The parade makes its way around the city centre.
Hundreds turned out for the parade.

3. Walk this way

Hundreds turned out for the parade.
Karmini McCann and Esther McCann (2) celebrate Pride with University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.

4. All the colours of the rainbow

Karmini McCann and Esther McCann (2) celebrate Pride with University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay.
