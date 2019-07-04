NEWS IN PICTURES: Big changes on Lancaster's horizon Lancaster’s skyline has seen plenty of changes recently. See how large-scale building developments are changing the face of the city... 1. St George's Quay, student development St George's Works was demolished last year to make way for a major new development next to the railway bridge. Nick Lakin jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Caton Court, Caton Road/Bulk Road The 632-bed student village by developer Hines UK Ltd is due to open in the autumn. Nick Lakin jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Student accommodation, St Leonard Gate Construction firm Robertson have converted the former Lancaster City Council owned St Leonard's House into 180 student rooms. Nick Lakin jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Change of use The former offices are being converted into 81 studios, four 4-bed, seven 5-bed and eight 6-bed cluster flats, a gym and communal facilities. Nick Lakin jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3