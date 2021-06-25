New roof over heads of Lancaster charity thanks to men's shed group

Hard at work at the Dorrington Road allotment site.

The volunteers worked tirelessly over several days and Maria Galvin, who co-ordinated the partnership project, said: “We are so very, grateful to John, Ken, Martin and David for their exceptional skills and hours of labour.

"You have made such a huge difference and our shed is now good to go for quite a few more years."

Headway Lancaster and Morecambe Bay have been supporting survivors of brain injury since 1982.

With health and wellbeing objectives at the core of everything they do, all members are encouraged and supported to achieve their own health and wellbeing goals and the allotment contributes significantly.

The allotment is an important facility for the group as many of their clients use it as part of their recovery and rehabilitation.

In addition to Lancaster and District Menshed, this partnership project was made possible by the support of Jewsons in Morecambe and Gardening with Disabilities Trust.

Lancaster Menshed are offering their time and skills to help community groups or disadvantaged individuals with small repair or refurbishment jobs.

Despite being currently homeless they are nevertheless, while searching for a new permanent home, happy to offer their services in woodwork, gardening or painting to qualifying individuals or groups

David Munro, the project’s coordinator, said that they were delighted to have been able to offer practical assistance to several individuals recently with various DIY and garden projects, including the Headway project.

The Menshed group also recently helped the new Moorlands community group, who are encouraging local householders to improve the area with reasonably priced window boxes made out of repurposed pallet wood.

If they are painted boxes they will have been painted with donated gloss paint from tradespeople or members of the public which might have gone to waste otherwise.

The result is an attractive and sustainable window box, the profit for which is equally divided between the Menshed and Claverhill community gardens.

The Menshed group have completed their first order of 17 window boxes and are just beginning work on their next batch of orders.

Some of the window boxes were made by the some of the Band of Brothers members, asylum seekers and refugees living in Lancaster who are keen to give back to their new found community in whatever way they can.

They will be working alongside the Menshed members on future practical projects, bringing their own well-developed practical skills.

The finished roof on show at the Dorrington Road allotment site.

If you think you might qualify for help with a practical DIY or garden project that would be of benefit then send an email to Lancaster Menshed at [email protected], outlining what’s needed and the group will get back to you if they can help with it.

The labour would be free but the main materials cost would be the responsibility of the individual or community group.