New music video sees Lancaster drummer taking Walt Disney's head to visit the Eric Morecambe statue

Lancaster punk band The Crippens' new video for They Froze Disney is quite appropriately on the surreal side.

It starts with a toy pram in front of the Lancaster Music Co-op, and ends with eating an ice-cream outside Iceland in Morecambe Arndale.

They Froze Disney, the new track and video from The Crippens, sees the band's drummer Loz taking a jar with a cut out of Walt Disney's face inside on a whistle stop tour of Morecambe.

Initially pushing it around in a pink dolly pram, Loz visits the Eric Morecambe statue, and walks down some back alleys and along the promenade, before heading into Pleasureland amusement arcade.

Crunching guitars, relentless drums and seedy psychedelic special effects accompany him for a quick brew in a cafe, before he heads back outside clutching the jar.

Free from the shackles of the pram, the pair play on the swings, eat fish and chips, take a walk in the park, and visit the Venus and Cupid statue before heading back into town for an ice-cream.

At the cafe in Morecambe.

The two minute and twenty six second video leaves you outside Iceland in the Arndale with Loz, Walt and the lyrics "It makes no difference who you are when you're dead, dead dead."

Art has a habit of leaving the viewer to decide what it means, if anything.

Stories about 'Uncle' Walt Disney, who died in 1966, being cryogenically frozen and stored in a deep freeze chamber somewhere underneath Disneyland, are - not surprisingly - popular.

Even 'fact-checking' website Snopes has covered it.

On the prom with Walt Disney.

However according to popular fact, the world-famous entrepeneur and film-maker was cremated on 17 December 1966 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale, California.

Although the physical body of the man himself has not yet returned, "Disney" the brand and idea is very much alive and kicking.

On a similar note, The Crippens are, of course, the 21st century’s re-incarnation of late 80s UK hardcore punk legends Doctor and the Crippens.

With their grotesque on-stage antics the band has been astounding fans old and new at shows up and down the country with a mix of Dr and the Crippens classics and red-blooded new songs.

The Crippens.

They’ll be joined at The Yorkshire House in Lancaster on February 14 by Slug Butter, T-Bitch, and Anarchistwood. Entry £5 from 9pm.

They also play The 1 in 12 Club in Bradford on February 15, The Hairy Dog in Derby on March 6,Mama Liz’s in Stamford on March 7, and The Black Heart in London on March 28.

The original Dr and the Crippens line-up was Max Von Reinheart (Nick Palmer) - Vocals, Tom Crippen (Tom Myall) – Guitar/Vocals, Wayne Crippenski (Wayne Elliot) – Bass/Vocals, Jesus Van Gogh (Dave Ellesmere) – Drums/Vocals, and BB Kablamo – Drums.

The band recorded two sessions for Radio 1 DJ John Peel in May 1988 and July 1989.